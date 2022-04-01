ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is the County in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ewIjnWN00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 7,407 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 208 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Minneapolis metro area comprises 16 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mille Lacs County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Mille Lacs County stands at 443 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro area, Mille Lacs County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Mille Lacs County, MN 443 114 28,012 7,207
2 Isanti County, MN 300 117 25,825 10,065
3 Ramsey County, MN 245 1,327 22,809 123,509
4 Wright County, MN 229 304 27,444 36,430
5 Anoka County, MN 228 791 28,245 98,131
6 Chisago County, MN 219 120 26,455 14,478
7 Hennepin County, MN 207 2,553 24,047 297,100
8 Sherburne County, MN 192 179 29,145 27,172
9 Washington County, MN 188 476 26,269 66,544
10 Dakota County, MN 182 762 26,190 109,528
11 Scott County, MN 179 257 27,920 40,030
12 Le Sueur County, MN 179 50 23,064 6,454
13 Pierce County, WI 173 72 27,625 11,493
14 St. Croix County, WI 166 146 27,863 24,496
15 Sibley County, MN 154 23 23,431 3,494
16 Carver County, MN 116 116 26,425 26,535

