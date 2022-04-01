Science of Wine returns to Orlando Science Center after 2-year hiatus

The 10th annual Science of Wine was supposed to happen two years ago, but you know — stuff happens.

“So this is the long-awaited 10th annual event,” jokes Jeff Stanford, vice president of marketing for the Orlando Science Center. One that will see the facility’s exciting fourth floor — with its towering dinosaur skeletons and profound earth and space exhibits, not to mention expansive terrace and its beautiful downtown views — bustling with foodies as they sip, savor and support ongoing education and science for all.

Literally.

Through the venue’s Science for All program, “buying one ticket for Science of Wine gives access to seven individuals from low-income families to visit the science center for $3 per admission,” says Nicholas Chapman, the center’s vice president of development.

And it makes Science of Wine a feel-good event in the heart and the mind — not to mention the tummy. The Saturday-evening soiree will feature more than 150 wines from around the world courtesy of OSC’s partner, Southern Glazer’s (”who have made the commitment that we will not run out of wine at Science of Wine,” jokes Stanford) along with bites both savory and sweet from a multitude of vendors.

Returning favorites include Hungry Pants, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, 4Rivers Smokehouse, Bonefish Grill and Black Rooster Taqueria (whose pozole was among my favorites a couple years back!) but OSC staffers are still actively recruiting from Orlando’s colorful culinary community.

“We’re being more creative with vendors this year,” says Chapman, “looking at caterers, hotels and other ways we can satisfy the culinary demands of the event while highlighting some really cool partners.”

Wine, as always, will shine, and the educational element will be folded right into the main spaces.

“We’ll have our programming staff doing wine-themed activities,” says Chapman. “Hands-on fun with guests exploring the science behind wine, including demonstrations of ancient winemaking techniques, the reasons why wine glasses are shaped as they are and other things like that. And we’ll be bringing back trivia, of course.”

A silent auction will feature gift certificates from restaurants, spas and other fun items (bid on a chance to name one of OSC’s incoming bonnethead sharks!) to help raise even more and extend the abilities of OSC’s outreach. And that’s powerful. Admissions funded by Science for All account for roughly 30% of OSC’s total attendance.

“Events like Science of Wine are fun for guests, but also important,” says Stanford. “Because Orlando Science Center is for everyone. And it helps us provide opportunities so that families can come and learn together and young people can see themselves represented among STEM professionals, dream big and think about the future.”

If you go

Science of Wine will be held from 7-10 p.m. on April 23. Early Bird ticket pricing (available through April 10): $110. Regular ticket pricing: $125; OSC Members: $100

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group or follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .