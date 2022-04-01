This Is the County in the St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the St. Louis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 8,167 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 291 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 297 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader St. Louis metro area comprises 15 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Monroe County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Monroe County stands at 374 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the St. Louis metro area, Monroe County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of March 30, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Monroe County, IL 374 127 27,849 9,451 2 St. Louis County, MO 329 3,283 22,003 219,745 3 Franklin County, MO 325 334 22,050 22,663 4 Jersey County, IL 317 70 28,085 6,198 5 Macoupin County, IL 308 141 27,851 12,733 6 Warren County, MO 301 102 23,974 8,129 7 Clinton County, IL 300 113 31,628 11,901 8 Madison County, IL 295 785 26,402 70,141 9 Jefferson County, MO 285 636 24,162 53,954 10 St. Clair County, IL 274 723 24,087 63,461 11 St. Louis City, MO 247 770 18,042 56,160 12 Lincoln County, MO 245 136 27,221 15,125 13 St. Charles County, MO 234 911 24,043 93,763 14 Bond County, IL 185 31 25,808 4,313 15 Calhoun County, IL 103 5 31,289 1,520

