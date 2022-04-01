ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

Fire damages East Berlin church; no injuries reported

 2 days ago
BERLIN, Conn. — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the East Berlin United Methodist Church. The church is located on Main Street. Berlin Fire Marshal Steve Waznia said crews were alerted to the fire around 4 a.m. when a neighbor across the street woke up and saw...

