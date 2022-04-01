Ran, snow expected across area Friday morning

WPXI SNOW ON WINDOW Snow is falling across the area. (Pixabay/Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — A workweek with extreme weather changes concludes with a wintry mix and cooler temperatures.

Grab your umbrella and winter coat before heading out the door. Rain and snow are expected through the area this morning. Watch for heavy snow which could greatly reduce visibility. Drive at a safe speed and keep an efficient distance between you and other vehicles. Temperatures start out in the 30s, then peak into the 40s this afternoon.

Sunshine returns tomorrow thanks to high pressure. This is your chance to get outside. It will be chilly in the morning, so be sure to take your coat with you, but you can trade it in for a lighter jacket during the afternoon. Highs rise into the 50s Saturday.

Expect rain Sunday, and during the upcoming workweek. Check in with Severe Weather Team 11 for details.

©2022 Cox Media Group