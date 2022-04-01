Maryland spring game set for April 30

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The Maryland Terrapins football team has set its annual Red-White Spring Game for Saturday, April 30 at 12 p.m. at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

Admission to the game and parking throughout most of campus is free of charge in conjunction with Maryland Day.

The game will also air live on Big Ten Network and be streamed on the Fox Sports App.

Led by fourth-year Head Coach Michael Locksley, the Terrapins will begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 29. Maryland will hold 15 practices, culminating with the Red-White Spring Game.

The Terps are coming off a 2021 season in which they posted a winning record and defeated Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Maryland returns eight starters on the offensive side of the ball, including all five offensive linemen, record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and All-Big Ten receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett. According to ESPN SP+ rankings, the Terps boast the 10th-rated returning offense in the FBS and second-rated returning offense in the Big Ten.

The Terps defense is coming back with seven starters who helped the team reach the Pinstripe Bowl last season including 2021 All-Big Ten selections Jakorian Bennett and Ami Finau.