Springfield, MA

Efforts are being made to pass distracted driving laws, assistance systems

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – As part of distracted driving awareness month, the President of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety is urging legislatures and the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to pass new distracted driving prevention laws.

The group is also enticing the federal government to require advanced driver assistance systems like automatic braking to detect pedestrians and cyclists in all new vehicles.

Springfield to light up blue for Autism Awareness Day

In a news release issued by Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety, technology that detects danger alerts the driver and applies the brakes can prevent distracted driving accidents.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 3,142 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in 2020. That represents a huge spike over the year before.

A new national survey indicates that 84-percent of drivers in America have used a mobile device while driving in the last 90 days.

