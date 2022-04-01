ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Demi Moore is dating Swiss chef Daniel Humm

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemi Moore has a new boyfriend. The 59-year-old actress is said to have been romancing 45-year-old Swiss chef Daniel Humm - who owns famous restaurants Eleven Madison Park, The NoMad and Davies and Brook - for a “number of months". A source told The New York Post's Page...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shares health update after visit to doctor

Tallulah Willis was on the receiving end of some heartfelt well-wishes when she opened up about her challenging health diagnosis recently. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took to Instagram with a photo from a doctor's office where she was being treated. The 28-year-old admitted that for almost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumer Willis
Person
Scout Willis
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Tallulah Willis
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Bruce Willis
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Demi Moore Told Bruce Willis She Is 'Thankful for Our Blended Family' Weeks Before Diagnosis Reveal

Demi Moore showed support and gratitude for her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, in an Instagram post just over a week before publicly sharing his aphasia diagnosis. Moore, 59, posted a photo of herself and Willis, 67, smiling in a kitchen as she held a cutting board full of true morels. She captioned the post — which marked Willis' birthday on March 19 — "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G I Jane#Swiss#The New York Post#Chloe
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Still Close, Even Though They're Divorced

Movie fans around the world were devastated by the news that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be retiring from acting as a result. There's been plenty of discussion of the actor's diagnosis in the headlines, but some people have also taken the opportunity to revisit Bruce's life both on camera and in the world of celebrity relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Bruce Willis's declining health evident for some time: filmmakers

The announcement that Bruce Willis was stepping back from acting because of cognitive difficulties came as no surprise to people who have worked with the action hero, reports said. The Razzies, a tongue-in-cheek award that acts as counterpoint to the Oscars, even created a special category this year: "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Oscar 2022: Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt and other nominated couples

Film couples but not from the Oscars, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are also on the list. A coveted double that in this edition the Spanish couple could achieve both –Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem like the one formed by Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemonsthese nominees in the supporting performance categories for “The Power of the Dog.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy