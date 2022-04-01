ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock shuts down audience member criticising Will Smith

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Rock shut down anti-Will Smith comments at his comedy show on Thursday (31.03.22). The 57-year-old comic returned to 'The Wilbur' in Boston for another show and while he briefly mentioned the Oscars controversy that saw the 'King Richard' actor smack him in the face over a joke about his wife,...

