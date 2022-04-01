ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain returns to Green Country tonight, nice weekend ahead

By KTUL Meteorologist Aaron Reeves
KTUL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will feature the return of some warmer temperatures as highs reach the upper 60s across much of the area....

ktul.com




