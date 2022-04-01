Rain returns to Green Country tonight, nice weekend ahead

ROCHESTER N.Y. — St. Patrick's Day was a beauty! We didn't set a record high temperature, which stands at 76, but we did make it into the 70s away from Lake Ontario. Lakeshore communities were once again stuck in the 30s and 40s thanks to a chilly lake breeze that set up. This will be the case once again on Friday, but the cooling trend will be felt a bit further inland, aided by an approaching cold front. This front won't do much more than drop our temperatures and bring more clouds to the area, keeping us dry through much of the day Friday. But that will change by Friday night. A wave of low pressure moving in will bring rain showers by late Friday evening (after sunset), with more widespread rain developing overnight and into Saturday morning.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO