Pinellas County, FL

Vehicle overturns on I-275 in Pinellas County, lanes blocked

By Athina Morris
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash is affecting traffic for morning commuters on Interstate 275 in Pinellas County.

A vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 30. There is no word on what led to the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is blocking multiple lanes and delays are building.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information about the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Comments / 4

Cutter
2d ago

I do agree as far as labeling “Floridians” as bad drivers but realize that the majority of the people of Florida, especially right now, are from other state’s. The majority of native Floridians are good drivers and actually drive slower than most because they are more relaxed after growing up in the sunshine state…🌞

Reply(1)
8
I'm Number One!!
2d ago

I hate say it, but the people who live and work here in Florida are not good drivers at all, they're even Reckless in their attitudes

Reply
4
