Wichita, KS

Next storm system moves into Kansas tonight

By Jake Dunne
KWCH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold and calm, but otherwise quiet Friday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s this afternoon as we trade sunshine for clouds. Our next...

www.kwch.com

