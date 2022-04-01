Duke Energy Foundation Awards 5,000 Dollars to KCIEDC

For the seventh consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million to help meet urgent human needs such as housing and shelter, access to medicine and medical services, and food security. Now through April 29, at 5 p.m. ET, eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across the company's footprint...
OSPREY — The Manatee Community Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast in support of its Next Gen Conservation Program. The grant was made possible through the Bishop-Parker Foundations Fund and will extend the Conservation Foundation’s commitment to youth education through discovery, nature-based activities, and citizen-science.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Duke Energy has awarded the Ivy Tech Foundation 10,000 dollars. The money will support an annual event called Cob & Cog. Over 700 students from 21 different high schools participate in the engineering and agriculture competitions. The educational event challenges students all while having fun. The...
The Carlsbad Educational Foundation said this week that $45,000 in scholarships are available for students – the highest amount the nonprofit ever has awarded. The foundation will join with the Judith Campbell Educational & Community Foundation to award nine scholarships for Carlsbad Unified School District seniors pursuing higher education.
If you feel like your energy bill is higher than normal, you’re right. Duke Energy confirms to WRAL News that rates have gone up recently. Increased rates coupled with lower temperatures in January and February led to most of those higher bills, said a spokesperson for Duke Energy. However,...
The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $90,000 in grants during its February meeting to agencies serving Gwinnett County. • $20,000 to Hi-Hope Service Center, Inc., in Lawrenceville, to help fund part-time nursing and nutrition services for 20 developmentally disabled Gwinnett residents who require onsite nursing care for services such as daily medication, insulin, blood checks and specialized medical treatment.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- – Duke Energy Indiana has begun converting more than 300 streetlights along U.S. Highway 41 in Terre Haute to LEDs (light-emitting diodes). The new, energy-efficient lights will replace decades-old light fixtures along the highway, resulting in significant energy- and cost-savings for the city. “The...
We are proud to recognize a group of young professionals who are working on critical environmental issues, from cleaning up water to improving community greenspaces. While some on this list have local ties, we decided to broaden our scope and highlight people making an impact across metro Atlanta. Rachel Maher, 36 Director of communications and […]
