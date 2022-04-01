ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn Creek, MO

Tiny Missouri town first in state to have Tesla electric police cruiser

By Brian Kelly
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9vMV_0ewIaUJ900

LINN CREEK, MO (KMOX) - The police department in the tiny Lake of the Ozarks town of Linn Creek has become a trailblazer in Missouri law enforcement. It is the first department in the state to have a Tesla police car.

Chief Jeff Christiansen says when the department was looking to replace a Dodge Charger, it determined it would be a lot cheaper to buy a Tesla Model 3, dual motor. He says not only does the department save on gas, but because the Tesla has so few moving parts, it will l will save even more on maintenance. "Every two years it will probably need tires. $800 for tires. With my Dodge Charger I don't know what potentially could go wrong. If I've got a transmission that goes out, out of warranty, I could be $4000 and I could be out of that car for a few days, to a few months, potentially."

Christiansen says the local veterinarian has a solar powered charging station the department can use for free. He says it's also quiet which will be an advantage when pulling up on crime scenes and has 8 external cameras.

He says while Tesla's aren't for departments that patrol a lot of gravel roads or have to drive through creeks, he's surprised more agencies aren't buying them.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linn, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Linn Creek, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Cops killed, injured in ambush at MO hotel

A Missouri police officer was killed on Thursday in an apparent “ambush” at a hotel. A second officer was also injured in the incident. According to the Daily Journal Online, Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre around 12:24 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Spokesman Dallas Thompson said.
KMOV

Three shot at North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. The three people shot were in a vehicle which was in the parking lot of the funeral home when people approached from behind and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Police#Vehicles#Dodge
KICK AM 1530

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Voice

Ford Recalls 215,000 Pickup Trucks, SUVs

Ford is recalling upwards of 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs sold in the US and Canada that could have leaking brake fluid that impacts stopping distances for drivers. The recall includes Ford F-150 pickup trucks produced between 2016 and 2018, and Ford Expedition Navigator SUV models from 2016 and 2017.
CARS
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
KYTV

Police say man found dead during standoff in Salem, Mo.

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a standoff in Salem turned deadly. Officers responded Tuesday night to a home in the 300 block of East Truman for a domestic disturbance call. Police say witnesses saw the man being confrontational with neighbors with a gun. Investigators say when officers arrived, the...
SALEM, MO
KTTS

Springfield Man Killed In Crash At Glenstone And Grand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police say an 82-year-old man who was crossing a Springfield street early Thursday morning was hit and killed by a van. Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m., when a southbound transit van hit 82-year-old Mantak Chiu, of Springfield, as Chiu was in a crosswalk.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield after-hours nightclub where shootings took place shouldn’t have been open, according to city officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - First of all, after-hours nightclubs are allowed in Springfield. “After-hours establishment or after-hours club means any establishment open to the general public at any time between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., which has for its primary purpose, teen clubs, dance clubs, and establishments which feature the playing of live or recorded music. If the establishment requires a transfer of money or goods upon entry, contains a dance floor, or uses either a disc jockey or a live band, it shall be considered an “after-hours establishment,” regardless of whether the establishment serves or sells prepared food for consumption.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Longtime local businessman dies at 81

Lebanon businessman Ronald “Ron’’ Monroe Little died Saturday in Lebanon. He was 81. He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Springfield, Mo. to Rolla Monroe and Theresa Gardner Little. On Oct. 25, 1963, he married Sally Joan Crow. Little graduated from Southwest Missouri in Springfield with an undergrad and MBA. After college he worked for Roadway Shipping. He became owner/operator of Crow Paint & Glass in 1966 until the present time and enjoyed his many customers through the years. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy