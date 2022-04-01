Tiny Missouri town first in state to have Tesla electric police cruiser

LINN CREEK, MO (KMOX) - The police department in the tiny Lake of the Ozarks town of Linn Creek has become a trailblazer in Missouri law enforcement. It is the first department in the state to have a Tesla police car.

Chief Jeff Christiansen says when the department was looking to replace a Dodge Charger, it determined it would be a lot cheaper to buy a Tesla Model 3, dual motor. He says not only does the department save on gas, but because the Tesla has so few moving parts, it will l will save even more on maintenance. "Every two years it will probably need tires. $800 for tires. With my Dodge Charger I don't know what potentially could go wrong. If I've got a transmission that goes out, out of warranty, I could be $4000 and I could be out of that car for a few days, to a few months, potentially."

Christiansen says the local veterinarian has a solar powered charging station the department can use for free. He says it's also quiet which will be an advantage when pulling up on crime scenes and has 8 external cameras.

He says while Tesla's aren't for departments that patrol a lot of gravel roads or have to drive through creeks, he's surprised more agencies aren't buying them.

