Video: Teacher Nicknames

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Jefferson County Public School teachers have been reassigned pending an investigation into a video that surfaced showing them using curse words and racially insensitive language during a lecture aimed at their students. The incident happened at Carrithers Middle School in Jeffersontown. A spokesperson for the...
A Riverside County mother is speaking out after video emerged of her daughter's preschool teacher leading students in a chant against President Biden. "What do we want to do with him?" the teacher can be heard asking the students, who are 4- and 5-year-olds, in the video. "We want him...
A North Carolina teacher has resigned after he was recorded shouting obscenities and what one student called “racially-motivated” comments during class, school officials say. “Does anybody else want to try my authority because I’m ------- done playing with you idiots. ... You can go through life and live...
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson teacher has gained national attention thanks to his "Apple Fried Apple" viral videos after posting videos to social media of an interaction with his students who couldn’t get his fraternity's name right. Darian Holt’s sixth grade science class at Smilow Prep thought his...
A Pleasantville High School teacher was recorded using a racial slur in a classroom last week, district officials said. Board of Education President Jerome Page told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday that the unnamed educator “pretty much got out of hand when (he was) actually pronouncing the word and his motivation was trying to get the students involved with the discussion,” during a lesson.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of the seventh-grader who recorded two teachers berating children and using racially charged language says she empathizes with educators facing student misbehavior but believes the incident at Carrithers Middle School was mishandled. "There's a better way to convey a message to them than what...
A third-grade student with autism was thrown across a room by a school worker in Oregon after he tried to open a locked door, the student’s mother alleges in a lawsuit. Tiria Jones filed the lawsuit March 14 against the Multnomah Education Service District in Portland after she saw video footage of the September 2021 incident.
Comments / 0