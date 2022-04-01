ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta airports prepare for huge increase in traffic

By Kim Vickers
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gcg9_0ewIZPzt00

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- As golf patrons fly in to Augusta for the Masters, many locals are flying out.

Travelers can expect a lot of people in the usually quiet airport. The biggest golf tournament of the year brings a huge increase in airport traffic to the area.

Every year, Augusta Regional Airport adds direct flights to and from large cities during Masters Week. Last year they added Miami. This year they’re adding a new city to that list– Austin, Texas.

Hotels back to full capacity and booked up for Masters Week

Lauren Smith at Augusta Regional cautions people not to make the mistake of underestimating how much time they have to catch their flight.

“We ask everybody… I know they think we’re regional and so we’re a small airport and they can get in and out very quickly, but during that week especially, give yourself plenty of time for travel and check in processes. So at least two hours before your flight,” Smith explained.

Daniel Field sees a large increase in their flight schedule as well.

Becky Shealy with Daniel Field said on a typical day they have around 10 to 25 aircrafts flying in. During Masters Week, it isn’t unusual for them to see 100 planes land.

ANWA influencing young women to play golf

Shealy told NewsChannel 6 that the main thing patrons want when they land is a rental car and right now they are in short supply.

“And the next thing they want to know is where is a taxi. That’s all they care about is getting to the course. But if they’re a fair amount away, we’ll go pick them up. Well, trying to get 15 passenger vans this year has been quite a challenge, so we’ve had to revert to, actually had to revert to golf carts. Six passenger golf carts in some cases,” Shealy said.

Bad weather may be an issue next week, but Shealy said this is the one week out of the year they have an air traffic controller to be sure travelers are able to take off and land safely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WJBF
WJBF

13K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJBF

Augusta Traffic & Engineering plans for Masters week traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta-Richmond County Department of Traffic and Engineering is gearing up for Masters week. The assistant director, John Ussery, says they have been planning and preparing for the past five months. “We’re ready to go. It could start today and we would know what we were doing,” Ussery said. The Department of Traffic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Augusta Chronicle

Want to get away during Masters Week? Augusta airport to add 6 routes during tournament

As the international set descends upon Augusta for Masters Week, local residents gain more direct flights out of Augusta to visit other cities around the country and beyond. Augusta Regional Airport will have direct service to six additional destinations during the tournament. American Airlines and Delta are increasing the number of flights coming in and out of Augusta, and also bringing in bigger planes.
AUGUSTA, GA
sfbayca.com

Oakland airport foot traffic reaches highest level since pandemic onset

Foot traffic at Oakland International Airport in February reached its highest level since the pandemic began about two years ago. Passenger traffic reached 79 percent of pre-pandemic levels last month, up from the previous high of 77 percent in November. Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Bryant Francis said:. “Based...
OAKLAND, CA
WJBF

Newly renovated Partridge Inn reopens, gives nod to history

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After six months of major renovations, one of Augusta’s historic hotels reopened for Masters guests and local favorites. The restaurant on the second floor of The Partridge Inn is the same place we all know and love. But there are a few additions and changes from the new furniture to the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augusta Regional#Anwa#Newschannel
FOXBusiness

As spring break gets underway, airport traffic surges

Airports nationwide are facing a surge in traffic as spring break gets underway. On Friday, close to 2.3 million people were screened at airport security checkpoints across the nation, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. That is the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving when TSA screened over...
LIFESTYLE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rockford’s airport handling more cargo, eyeing increased ranking

(The Center Square) – Illinois soon could have two airports among the busiest cargo operations in the country. Rockford’s airport has recorded four straight record-breaking years and likely will join Chicago’s O’Hare in the top 15 when national rankings are updated. Officials say the amount of cargo handled at the facility increased an additional 25% in 2021 to 3.4 billion pounds.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Review of Benbecula Airport's traffic control shelved

A review of air traffic control at Benbecula Airport in the Western Isles has been delayed for five years. It had been proposed to change the level of air traffic service provision due to the low number of aircraft movements. Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said it had decided...
TRAFFIC
WJBF

Clean up Aiken this Saturday

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A trash clean-up event is happening in Aiken, Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The spring cleanup will start at Generations Park working toward Exit 22. Supplies will be distributed at Generations Park on Mack Henry Holland Drive.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy