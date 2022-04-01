Augusta airports prepare for huge increase in traffic

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- As golf patrons fly in to Augusta for the Masters, many locals are flying out.

Travelers can expect a lot of people in the usually quiet airport. The biggest golf tournament of the year brings a huge increase in airport traffic to the area.

Every year, Augusta Regional Airport adds direct flights to and from large cities during Masters Week. Last year they added Miami. This year they’re adding a new city to that list– Austin, Texas.

Lauren Smith at Augusta Regional cautions people not to make the mistake of underestimating how much time they have to catch their flight.

“We ask everybody… I know they think we’re regional and so we’re a small airport and they can get in and out very quickly, but during that week especially, give yourself plenty of time for travel and check in processes. So at least two hours before your flight,” Smith explained.

Daniel Field sees a large increase in their flight schedule as well.

Becky Shealy with Daniel Field said on a typical day they have around 10 to 25 aircrafts flying in. During Masters Week, it isn’t unusual for them to see 100 planes land.

Shealy told NewsChannel 6 that the main thing patrons want when they land is a rental car and right now they are in short supply.

“And the next thing they want to know is where is a taxi. That’s all they care about is getting to the course. But if they’re a fair amount away, we’ll go pick them up. Well, trying to get 15 passenger vans this year has been quite a challenge, so we’ve had to revert to, actually had to revert to golf carts. Six passenger golf carts in some cases,” Shealy said.

Bad weather may be an issue next week, but Shealy said this is the one week out of the year they have an air traffic controller to be sure travelers are able to take off and land safely.

