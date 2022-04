Former North Carolina standout Justin Jackson had a huge night on Saturday for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League. Jackson erupted for 39 points on 13-of-19 from the field and 6-of-8 from three. He added 10 rebounds and two assists in a 106-99 win over the Austin Spurs. On the season, Jackson is averaging 22.6 points per game on 36.9 percent shooting from three and 6.6 rebounds per game. You can’t give Justin Jackson an inch of space! If you do, this will happen…. pic.twitter.com/MzLqB3pGK5 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 3, 2022 Jackson has spent most of his 2021-22 season in the...

NBA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO