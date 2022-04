Taylor Hawkins once told Kerrang!, when asked for any clues on Foo Fighters next move: “I dunno, man. Nobody ever tells me anything. I’m just the drummer.”. To anyone who’d ever seen him play, that final sentence was a nonsense. We told him so. He shrugged and said it was just what he did. All he did, in fact, besides mountain biking. “Just” the drummer. In a band with two of the best in the world in its line-up, he was actually the best; not simply a movement of hands and feet at the back of the stage giving the other players a two and a four to which to count, but a massive heart hammering out an explosive, irresistible, vital, urgent beat.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO