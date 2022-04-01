ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Battling the red tape ensnaring a small business

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting up a new business always involves a lot of work. There are the normal trials and errors that go with any new undertaking. And our next guest says there can be an enormous amount of...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Charleston Small Business Expo offers many resources for small businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays wants to help small businesses grow, by making them aware of the city of Charleston’s 2022 Small Business Opportunity Expo. The free event is open to businesses in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. It takes place Thursday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
marketplace.org

The constant grind of running a small business

For the month of March, Econ Extra Credit is inviting you to watch the film “The Donut King,” available to stream on Hulu and to rent or buy on several other platforms. The grit needed to keep a small business alive is immense — and the odds of surviving are slim.
SMALL BUSINESS
Port Arthur News

Small Business Development Center rolls out red carpet for local entrepreneurs

City and business leaders gathered Wednesday at Lamar State College Port Arthur to join in celebrating America’s Small Business Development Day. “What’s going on nationally from coast to coast is Small Business Development Centers like this one are having the same type of activities at their centers,” said Dana Espinal, LSCPA SBDC director. “We are here to start, grow and succeed small businesses.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
The Telegraph

Waggoner receives Small Business honor

WOOD RIVER - Waggoner Equipment Rental, LLC has been chosen as the March 2022 Riverbend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient. Located at 6 Helmkamp Drive in Wood River, the family-owned and operated company has been in business for 35 years. Waggoner is a large equipment rental company, with a core fleet of deck cranes that range from 2.5 tons to 25 tons. Additionally, they have a solo 33-ton boom truck as well as rough terrain cranes with a range of 35 to 160 tons. They can also provide their customers with forklifts/telehandlers and skid steer equipment as needed, as well as crane mats and rigging. Waggoner provides free onsite job evaluations and consultations and offers 24-hour service as needed. All their operators are NCCCO certified and members of International Union of Operating Engineers and they have a fully staffed shop to service the equipment.
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Edisto Island, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Port Arthur News

Classes available for small business owners

The Lamar State College Small Business Development Center will be hosting a variety of classes through the end of April for those interested in starting a small business or expanding an existing one. The center serves businesses in Mid and South Jefferson counties, as well as Orange County. Spring classes...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hughes
mansionglobal.com

In Coastal South Carolina, This Waterfront Mansion Sits on a Car-Free Island

This three-story waterfront mansion is in the private community of Haig Point on the bridge-less and car-free Daufuskie Island in South Carolina. “The owner built this as his forever home, where he planned to retire,” said listing agent Ryan Dillingham, of Premier Properties by Haig Point. “The house is built to last—everything has been thought out.”
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy