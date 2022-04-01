ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch Lido Pimienta in concert from World Cafe Live

By XPN
wnmufm.org
 2 days ago

As part of World Cafe's 30th anniversary, World Cafe presents a live video webcast concert with Lido Pimienta from World Cafe...

www.wnmufm.org

Austin 360

Live music in Austin: From free SXSW shows to concerts by Gunna, Jason Isbell, more

For those who don’t have a South by Southwest badge or wristband, here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for March 17-23. SXSW public concerts at Auditorium Shores and Waterloo Park. You don’t need no stinkin’ badges for this pair of SXSW-presented three-night runs. The Auditorium Shores series of free concerts, a longstanding SXSW tradition, go from 5 to 10 p.m., beginning Thursday with an all-Austin bill of Golden Dawn Arkestra, Heartless Bastards, Trail of Dead, Kalu & the Electric Joint and Croy & the Boys. Friday’s rock lineup includes Sammy Hagar & the Circle, the Warning, the Dumes and Jane & the Jungle. Saturday’s bill features Houndmouth, Mt. Joy and Susannah Joffe. The ticketed Waterloo Park shows begin at 7 p.m. and are $95 each for Young Thug and Gunna on Thursday, Kygo with Frank Walker and Forester on Friday, and Shawn Mendez with Sebastián Yatra on Saturday. waterloogreenway.org and sxsw.com. — P.B.
AUSTIN, TX
NPR

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2012

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. It was...
MUSIC
xpn.org

Tank and the Bangas bring new soul to World Cafe Live for Free At Noon

Making their debut at Free at Noon, but being no stranger to public radio, was the New Orleans-based groove-soul outfit Tank and the Bangas. Since winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2017, the eight-piece band led by Tarronia “Tank” Ball have launched their career into festival stardom, bringing the sound of New Orleans all over the country. And not classical New Orleans, like the Bourbon St. performers you may be thinking of — although there’s no doubt Tank’s gifted musicians take inspiration from some of jazz music’s best. But Tank and the Bangas is something new, so brimming with raw emotion that they’re not to be missed live.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
AFP

Jon Batiste: jazz master leading this year's Grammy pack

This year's Grammys shortlists feature a number of bona fide pop megastars including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and overnight sensation Olivia Rodrigo. The sleeper nominations frontrunner -- who nabbed three Grammy nods in past years but has yet to win -- will go up against flashy, big-budget releases from artists including Bieber and Rodrigo in major categories including Album and Record of the Year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

Rising Reggae Star Lila Iké Embraces Self Care in Dark Times on New Song ‘True Love’

Click here to read the full article. Budding reggae star Lila Iké embraces kindness, care, and warmth on her first new song of 2022, “True Love.” The swooning cut, Iké explained in a statement, came from a freestyle she did about a year ago as she tried to parse the emotional turmoil and heaviness of the pandemic. The result is a self-care anthem, arriving with a music video — directed by Ayana Rivière — that finds Iké crooning the song on a beach, in the stars, and then a sprawling field, from which she ascends to the heavens in the clip’s...
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

How to Buy Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour is expected to be one of the hottest events of the summer. More from Variety. The pop star will travel across the globe,...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Arthur Brown releases video for brand new song Long Long Road

God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
MUSIC
CBS News

Watch: 'Countdown to the GRAMMYs' Streaming on CBS News Los Angeles

Ahead of Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards, Suzanne Marques had a chance to sit with some extraordinary performers and producers nominated for the coveted prize honoring outstanding achievement In the music Industry,. "Countdown To The Grammys" will air exclusively on CBS News Los Angeles, our live 24/7 streaming channel. You can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Penguin Cafe release new live version of Coriolis

Penguin Cafe have shared a new live video of Coriolis, which you can watch below. The original featured on the band's debut album, A Matter Of Life..., originally released in 2011 and now being reissued by Erased Tapes as A Matter Of Life... 2001 on April 29. "The version of...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

VOLA release new live video for These Black Claws

Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA have released a new live clip of These Black Claws which you can watch below. It's taken from the upcoming Live From The Pool the band's first ever live release, which is released today, April 1, through Mascot Records. Originally taken from the band's fourth album...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Fivio Foreign Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour

Fivio Foreign has announced his first-ever headlining tour, just days after revealing his debut album B.I.B.L.E, which will be released on Friday, April 8th. The Fivio Foreign Tour takes off on May 6th in Salt Lake City before going to the West Coast for a highly anticipated hometown event at Irving Plaza. Fans can look forward to seeing B.I.B.L.E singles live for the first time.
MUSIC
NME

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ breaks Spotify’s single-day streaming record

Harry Styles‘ new single ‘As It Was’ has broken a Spotify record on its first day of release. ‘As It Was’ is the first taste of Styles’ forthcoming third studio album ‘Harry’s House’, which he announced last month with a teaser trailer. It’s set for release on May 20, and will follow on from 2019’s ‘Fine Line’.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

K-Pop Standout Luna Set for Debut on Broadway in ‘KPOP’ Musical

There’s a new K-Pop musical slated for this fall and at its center will be a star from the genre, Luna, who is set to make her Broadway debut in the project this fall. The new show, KPOP, is branded as a high-energy multimedia show bout pop stars from Korea. The show will begin previews on October 13 with an opening night slated for November 20 at Circle in the Square Theater.
THEATER & DANCE
epicstream.com

f(x) Luna Confirms Broadway Debut With KPOP The Musical

F(x) Luna recently released her single, Madonna, before officially joining Broadway. f(x) Luna will finally reach Broadway through KPOP The Musical after her continuous success amid her girl group’s indefinite hiatus. While f(x) is yet to confirm its future to fans, Luna has been using all of her time...
MOVIES

