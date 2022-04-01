Antonio Conte's tactics shaping Tottenham's summer transfer plan

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO