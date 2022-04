Beverly Ann Lazos (nee D’Amico), 76, of Pleasanton, entered into Eternal Life on March 13, 2022. Beverly was the beloved wife of 16 years of Raul Lazos; devoted mother of Desiree D’Amico-Schemansky and her husband, Robert Schemansky, and Quin D’Amico; loving grandmother of Chloe, cherished aunt of Selena Johnson, Vikki Kile, Cristina Baker, Pia Jesse, Linda Kingston, Beverly D’Amico, James D’Amico, Rob D’Amico, Mark D’Amico, Sally D’Amico and Justus D’Amico; and dear sisterin law of Joe and Esther Lazos. She is also survived by many loving grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, and friends around the world.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO