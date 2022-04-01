Dry and mild end to work week, chance for Saturday rain increases

Dry and mild end to work week

Jacksonville, Fl — March ended as the 6th wettest on record with afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon/evening. But the work week will end on a dry note with lower humidity and very comfortable temperatures.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says sunshine returns and the forecast high is 80 this afternoon. We’ll stay dry overnight and fall into the mid-50s.

Saturday is looking more likely to have showers, especially near and south of I-10 during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler than average with cloudy skies.

Mike says Sunday will be nicest day of the weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s and clearing skies.

The return to work and school next week will be very nice overall with temperatures on Monday around 80.

Humidity returns on Tuesday with a widely scattered afternoon thunderstorm, too.

