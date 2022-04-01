ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Richard Keogh hoping to return for Blackpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDqg0_0ewIXH6t00

Richard Keogh will push hard to be back in action for Blackpool’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The centre-back has been out of action since suffering a calf problem in the 1-1 draw with Coventry on February 8.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hopes to be able to welcome back several long-term absentees after the international break.

Keshi Anderson (hamstring), Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), Jordan Gabriel (hamstring) and Matty Virtue (knee) have all missed major chunks of the season.

Forest striker Lewis Grabban is closing in on a playing return having been out of action since January with an ankle complaint.

The 34-year-old will be handed a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s Blackpool trip.

Boss Steve Cooper hopes Grabban will be able to play a key role in the final run to the end of the season.

Max Lowe (groin), Steve Cook (ankle) and Scott McKenna (hamstring) are all still sidelined.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
newschain

Blackpool hope to have Jordan Thorniley fit for Blades clash

Blackpool hope to have Jordan Thorniley available for the visit of Sheffield United. Thorniley was left out of Saturday’s clash with Swansea having complained of feeling ill, one of several players who were laid low with a bug. Blackpool still have a number of injury issues to contend with...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Keogh
Person
Neil Critchley
Person
Scott Mckenna
Person
Steve Cook
Person
Max Lowe
Person
Luke Garbutt
Person
Matty Virtue
Person
Keshi Anderson
Person
Lewis Grabban
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpool#Nottingham Forest#Uk
newschain

Richie Wellens already looking to next season as Leyton Orient beat Walsall

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens admitted he is already looking forward to next season after his side virtually ensured Football League safety with a 2-0 win at Walsall. Otis Khan, who left Walsall for the O’s in January, came back to haunt his former club by setting up Harry Smith to steer home an early opener and adding a deflected second soon after.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

David Martindale still focused on top six despite defeat

Livingston manager David Martindale insisted his side can still secure a place in the top six of the cinch Premiership but admits they need results elsewhere to go their way. Livi lost 1-0 to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, Callum Hendry scoring the only goal of the game in the third minute from the penalty spot after he was adjudged to have been caught by Jack Fitzwater’s elbow as they challenged for an aerial ball.
SOCCER
newschain

Title race not over but ‘more difficult’, admits Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst remained defiant but realistic after Rangers’ 2-1 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox took the Hoops six points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey put the home side ahead in the third minute but Parkhead midfielder Tom Rogic levelled four minutes later before defender Cameron Carter-Vickers fired in the winner just before the break.
SOCCER
newschain

Shaun Maloney hails attacking threat of ‘quality’ Harry Clarke

Shaun Maloney believes the versatile Harry Clarke can help bring extra pace and punch to Hibernian’s attack as they bid to finish the season with a flourish. The 21-year-old played predominantly in defence during a spell on loan from Arsenal to Ross County in the first half of the cinch Premiership season.
SOCCER
newschain

Chris Wilder wants Middlesbrough to relish promotion fight

Manager Chris Wilder called on his Middlesbrough players to rise to the promotion challenge after blowing away lowly Peterborough 4-0. Boro jumped into the play-off places – with games in hand on their rivals – courtesy of their Weston Homes Stadium demolition job. Marcus Tavernier fired them ahead...
SOCCER
newschain

Salford stay in play-off race with convincing win at Hartlepool

Salford kept themselves firmly in the play-off picture following a comprehensive 2-0 win at Hartlepool. It is 10 games without defeat and four victories in a row for Gary Bowyer’s side, who sit two points and as many places outside the all-important top seven in Sky Bet League Two.
SOCCER
newschain

Celtic stretch lead over Rangers as Cameron Carter-Vickers earns Old Firm win

Celtic opened up a significant six-point gap over Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 2-1 comeback win at Ibrox. Gers’ on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored just three minutes into his first Old Firm game with a close-range finish, but Hoops midfielder Tom Rogic levelled four minutes later and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers had the 700 travelling fans in raptures when he fired the visitors ahead just before the interval with a goal that proved decisive.
WORLD
newschain

Luton fight back to earn vital point against Millwall

A late own goal from Millwall skipper Jake Cooper gifted Luton another point in their quest for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs as they twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Kenilworth Road. An uneventful start saw the game finally come to life after 20 minutes as Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy