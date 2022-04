Luke was a top eliminator as an eighth-grade cross country runner at Beacon, but lacrosse is his first love. He started last year as a sophomore on a talented team that reached the state finals. Luke is ready to make the transition from roll player to front-line assassin on attack. The junior recorded his first varsity hat trick in Cape’s 13-10 upset win over Episcopal Academy March 28. “It felt great being able to deliver in the first game against such a good team,” Burton said. “I know to stay ready, because with so many talented offensive players, you never know when the ball will end up on your stick.”

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO