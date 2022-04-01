ApeCoin Shot Up By 1,150% In March, Yet This Solana-Based Rival NFT Coin Still Beat Its Gains

ApeCoin, an Ethereum ETH/USD token linked to Yuga Labs the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non fungible token, gained a whopping 1,150% in March but was overshadowed by Solana SOL/USD-based project STEPN GMT/USD.

Top Gainers of March 2022 (Data via CoinMarketCap)

Cryptocurrency 30-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High

STEPN (GMT) +1576% $2.92 On Apr 1, 2022 -0.9%

ApeCoin (APE) +1150% $39.40 On Mar. 17, 2022 -68%

Zilliqa (ZIL) +316% $0.2563 On May 6, 2021 -24.2%

WAVES (WAVES) +211% $62.36 On Mar. 31, 2022 -11.7%

THORChain (RUNE) +100% $21.26 On May 19, 2021 -46.2%

SKALE Network (SKL) +83% $1.22 On Mar 12, 2021 -79.2%

Why STEPN Dominated March?

The governance token of STEPN is called Green Metaverse Token or GMT. It soared over 1,576% in March.

STEPN users can obtain NFTs in the form of sneakers and by running and jogging, they can earn rewards.

The project said its users had run more than 1 million km at the beginning of the month.

In mid-March, Binance Futures said it would launch Tether (USDT)-margined GMT perpetual contracts with up to 25x leverage.

By the end of the month, users had run a collective of 3.36 million km. The project was also holding a “Double Double Mint Event” where participants stand the chance to win 2x Shoeboxes from Shoe minting.

