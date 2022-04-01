ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Texas drought conditions | April outlook

By Carrigan Chauvin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Drought conditions continue for much of the state. However, few local areas are getting relief! 88 percent of the state is under D1-D4 drought, an ever so slight decrease from last week’s update. As for our outlook,...

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
