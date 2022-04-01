Lebanon Police Officer Killed/Two Others Injured During Domestic Call

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office arrested Markell Carter Tuesday. It's the fifth time the Prichard Police Officer has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail on domestic violence charges. The latest incident happened at his Chickasaw home. The victim says while he was on duty, Carter took her phone and began interrogating her. From there she says, things escalated quickly inside the home.
Three people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday evening in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call at about 5:10 p.m. and arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Drive to find two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken by paramedics to the hospital, where one of the men died.
The Oxnard Police Department reported on Sunday that a shooting on Saturday night killed a 21-year-old Oxnard man and injured two others.
The post Saturday night shooting kills one and injures two others, police search for suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
A Pennsylvania pizza shop owner is accused of fatally shooting her longtime partner and hiring a contractor to dig a hole in their driveway, where she planned to bury him and pave over his body. Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, allegedly contacted the contractor three days after the slaying of her...
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 33-year-old woman from southern Greece has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter, and the deaths of her two other daughters in the past three years are being reviewed in a case that has drawn national attention. Flanked by riot police and...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg police officer was unresponsive after a crash that happened during a chase on Sunday, March 20. The Vicksburg Post reported the officer was exiting a McDonald’s restaurant in a patrol car on Mission 66 near Clay Street when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling northbound. The […]
If you drive a car, chances are it's gotten dirty to the point of embarrassment at some point, but when visibility starts getting affected, you could get ticketed. According to OPP Central Region, officers stopped a motorist from speeding in a Community Safety Zone on Highway 10 near Caledon, but the vehicle's speed wasn't the only issue.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (KYW) — Police say they’ve arrested a woman for two carjackings, a deadly crash, and the mayhem she left behind. The suspect faces a number of charges. Officials are now trying to understand what led up to this deadly chain of events. Delaware State...
A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
A Virginia police officer was shot and killed Monday at a gas station where he was responding to a "domestic situation" between two relatives, authorities said. Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, was killed in a shootout with the suspect at the city’s Farm and Fuel gas station and convenience store around 4:30 p.m., Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith said.
Officials voiced frustrations about the progress of an ongoing investigation into the care and services the 13 Turpin children received after being removed in 2018 from their parents’ “house of horrors,” citing court-mandated confidentiality rules and other obstacles that have prevented them from getting the information they need.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed, and at 11 others were injured after a shooting in a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, April, 2nd.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 12:13 a.m. at a trail ride and concert on 5050 Cleveland Road in Dallas.
Officers learned eleven victims were shot, including three juvenile victims who were all transported to an area hospital. One victim is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition.
At the scene, 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.
Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that at the event, someone fired a gun into the air, then another person fired a gun into the crowd.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the motive and the motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email. Please refer to case number 057740-2022.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting overnight at an apartment complex. According to a statement from the department, officers were sent to 810 Pulaski Street - the area of Greene Crossing Apartments -- just before 2 a.m. to a shooting.
A Riverside police officer was injured on Sunday, March 13, while arresting a man who was high on drugs and who had been throwing himself into traffic, authorities said. The officer suffered a minor injury and was not hospitalized, said Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Pat Hopkins. About 3::42 p.m.,...
Police in Sweden are attempting to determine why an 18-year-old student allegedly killed two teachers at a school in Malmö, as fresh details of the attack emerged. The two victims, both women in their 50s, were teachers at Malmö Latin, a creative arts secondary school with more than 1,000 students in Sweden’s third-biggest city, police said at a press conference on Tuesday.
LEBANON, Pa. — North Lebanon Township Police have released the identity of a Lebanon man killed in a two-vehicle crash in the city Tuesday afternoon. Police say Lester Morris, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle, which was traveling east on Route 422, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a dump truck.
According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the Crest Hill police officer was stabbed in the femoral artery of a leg at an apartment in the 14-hundred block of Pioneer Road. That’s right at Crest Hill’s border with the city of Joliet.
Comments / 0