OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Marion County is on the decline. The Marion County Department of Health (Marion-DOH) is reporting that the local positivity rate has dropped to its lowest levels for the first time since June last year. Most striking is the “number of new COVID-19 infections has plunged 99% since Jan. 13, when a record 5,536 cases were reported,” according to recent data.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO