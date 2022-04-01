ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Bill Gives Parents Control Over Inappropriate Content In School Curriculum

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument plans to sponsor a bill that would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in curriculum and materials and notify parents that their child’s coursework includes...

Comments / 6

Bob Miller
2d ago

I can hear the liberals heads exploding already. what a wonderful sound

