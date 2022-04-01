ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville passenger rail service in early talks

By Erin Jenkins
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Thursday, North Carolina State Rep. Brian Farkas announced the first steps for a hopeful passenger railroad in Pitt County.

The first step is doing a feasibility study to look at route options, engineering requirements and population demographics.

“We have to pay for a feasibility study that will be done by the N.C. rail division,” Farkas said. “What I’m doing in my office is trying to facilitate those funds to secure them at the state and local level. We’re applying through the NPO for some grants at the federal level.”

Once the study is completed, Pitt County might be eligible for other funding.

“It opens us up for some bigger funds that has been made available from the bipartisan investment act,” he said.

The current west to east line runs from Charlotte to Raleigh, and partly into Wilson.

“I think it would be ideal for us to use existing rail that’s in Wilson and then runs through Farmville and into Greenville,” Farkas said.

Farkas is envisioning a train station in Greenville behind the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center. The site already has existing tracks.

“We’d be able to get folks to Charlotte and more importantly get people from Charlotte and the Triangle area to visit Greenville on the weekends and see why this area is so great,” he added.

Farkas hopes to have the funds secured and the feasibility study started by this September.

