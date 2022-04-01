Maryland Lawmakers Tackle Family Leave/Reducing Greenhouse Gas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Marylanders facing record prices at the pump, state lawmakers on Thursday passed a measure to suspend Maryland’s fuel tax. The bill, which will halt the state’s collection of its $0.36 fuel tax for 30 days, now heads to the desk of Gov. Larry Hogan, who is expected to sign it on Friday. Once the bill receives Gov. Hogan’s signature, Comptroller Peter Franchot said his office will issue the suspension and gas prices will drop accordingly. “When he signs that bill, the next gallon of gas is going to be tax free,” Franchot said. The bill passed both chambers of the General...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO