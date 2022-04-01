ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maryland Lawmakers Tackle Family Leave/Reducing Greenhouse Gas

By Greg Barton
Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers have passed legislation to create a paid family leave program. The Maryland Senate gave the bill final passage, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan. It would enable...

