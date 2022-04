From time to time, there are some events happening that are not as common as others. This weekend is a unique one in Lancaster County, PA. Have you ever heard of a quilt show before? This weekend, there's one in Lancaster, PA. Parking and admission are free, and some of the featured highlights are an antique quilt exhibit, free gift basket raffles, and over 40 vendors showing the quilt work. Lancaster Quilt Show has been around for no less than 30 years. Needless to say, people enjoy it.

