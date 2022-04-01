9 things to do this weekend: License-free freshwater fishing, Spring Fever in the Garden and more

9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

Here are nine events happening across Central Florida.

This weekend is your last chance to check out the Seminole County Fair.

The fair features state-of-the-art thrill rides, an amusement park designed especially for children, delicious fair food and challenging games of skill.

It will be held until April 2 at 440 Hickman Drive in Sanford.

It’s time to go fishing! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is inviting residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing this weekend.

Spring Fever in the Garden is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Winter Garden.

This weekend you can check out a free screening of Basquiat at the SunTrust Auditorium.

The film will be screened on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

If you’re an art lover, you can check out an open house at McRae Art Studios this weekend.

The studio is giving people the opportunity to browse the studios of 23 artists, visit artists and purchase original art.

The event is free to attend.

The Orlando City Soccer Club will take on the Los Angeles Football Club at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando this weekend.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

If you want to catch a hockey game this weekend, the Orlando Solar Bears will be facing the South Carolina Stingrays.

The game is taking place at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Orlando Magic will also play at the Amway Center this weekend.

They are set to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. Friday.

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden festival continues this weekend.

The festival runs until July 4. It features fresh cuisine, colorful gardens, playful topiaries and vibrant entertainment.

