Orlando, FL

9 things to do this weekend: License-free freshwater fishing, Spring Fever in the Garden and more

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

Here are nine events happening across Central Florida.

1. Seminole County Fair

This weekend is your last chance to check out the Seminole County Fair.

The fair features state-of-the-art thrill rides, an amusement park designed especially for children, delicious fair food and challenging games of skill.

It will be held until April 2 at 440 Hickman Drive in Sanford.

2. License-free freshwater fishing

It’s time to go fishing! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is inviting residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing this weekend.

To learn more about the event, click here.

3. Spring Fever in the Garden

Spring Fever in the Garden is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Winter Garden.

4. Film Screening: Basquiat

This weekend you can check out a free screening of Basquiat at the SunTrust Auditorium.

The film will be screened on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

To register for the event, click here.

5. McRae Art Studios open house

If you’re an art lover, you can check out an open house at McRae Art Studios this weekend.

The studio is giving people the opportunity to browse the studios of 23 artists, visit artists and purchase original art.

The event is free to attend.

To learn more, click here.

6. Orlando City SC vs. Los Angeles FC

The Orlando City Soccer Club will take on the Los Angeles Football Club at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando this weekend.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

To get tickets, click here.

7. Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

If you want to catch a hockey game this weekend, the Orlando Solar Bears will be facing the South Carolina Stingrays.

The game is taking place at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.

8. Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors

The Orlando Magic will also play at the Amway Center this weekend.

They are set to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. Friday.

9. EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden festival continues this weekend.

The festival runs until July 4. It features fresh cuisine, colorful gardens, playful topiaries and vibrant entertainment.

