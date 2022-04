Fans of Cadbury chocolate and Cadbury creme eggs would be the first to say the candies are an essential part of any Easter basket. However, if you're on WhatsApp and you find a message encouraging you to click on a link to get a free chocolate basket from the famed chocolate company, you might want to give that "contest" a hard pass, because it appears to be part of a seasonal phishing scam. The message incorporates the image of a purple Cadbury egg with a message saying "5,000 free gifts for you", and if you click through, you could end up on a site that might look authentic, inviting you to fill out a form and answer questions for a chance to get a basket, per Express.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO