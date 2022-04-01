ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telfar's Latest Shopping Bags Arrive in "Olive"

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its “Lavender” drop, Telfar is releasing its “Olive” capsule of unisex shopping bags and accessories on HBX. The vegan leather-made Shopping Bags, available in Small, Medium, and...

Telfar's Latest Drop Comes in a Sleek "Cobalt" Colorway

Telfar is adding a new “Cobalt” colorway to its signature bestselling items. Following the “Glue” and “Mustard” drops, the brand’s Shopping Bags are back in a glossy blue hue and available in Large, Medium and Small size options. As usual, signature TC branding is boldly emblazoned on the canvas. Meanwhile, belts are doused in the same shade and offset by a silver logo buckle. In addition, the Logo Embossed Hat rounds off the range, making a great addition to your spring wardrobe.
This Is the 'Perfect Raincoat,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's $20 Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Psst, we're going to let you in on a little secret: Stylish rain gear that won't ruin your outfit does exist, and it's quietly on sale at Amazon right now. You can shop ankle rain boots and rain jackets in a variety of colors for less than $40 each. Some shades are already sold out in select sizes, so don't wait to get your wardrobe ready for the rainy days ahead — you can thank us later.
Take a Full Look at the 'The Jetsons'/'The Flintstones' x Reebok Collection

For its latest collaboration, Reebok has teamed up with Warner Bros. on a collection centered around The Jetsons and The Flintstones. The special range of footwear and apparel is inspired by Hanna-Barbera’s 1987 made-for-television film, The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones. The classic movie brought the two animated series together, with the families brought to each other’s worlds.
Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
I'm a Shopping Editor & This Travel Tumbler Is the Only Spill-Proof Mug I Trust in My Bag — It's On Sale Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Five years ago, I had one of the most disastrous commutes of my life. I had put a travel mug into my Kate Spade bag and trusted that it would stay closed — you probably can see where this is going. After getting off the subway, I checked my bag and was horrified to see that coffee was just openly sloshing around the bottom of my purse, staining it forever. I’ve blocked the...
The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
SKLO velour split leather Japanese camping apron

Leather designers SKLO based in Kawasaki-shi, Japan have taken to Kickstarter to make available their new velour split leather camp apron. The heat resistant apron is made from a single piece of leather and specifically been designed for camping and bonfire making. Featuring a durable rugged design and a single pocket the apron also includes loops for utensils and is resistant to cats and friction. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates).
Shop Discounted Duvets, Bedsheets and More at Gravity Blankets

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. It’s easy to forget the importance of comfortable bedding when we place so much emphasis on other sleep habits. When experts tell us to put away our phones, seal out light and limit caffeine before bed, they fail to recognize the significance of supportive linens. But this is where Gravity Blankets comes in. The brand makes some of our favorite sleep essentials, including weighted blankets, duvet covers and bedsheets. And right now, you can pick up a bunch of Gravity’s offerings for 20% off through March 31.
Shop the Best Vintage Home Decor at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is one of our favorite destinations to shop all things home, including space-saving furniture, bedding, and planters and vases. No matter your aesthetic, the trend-driven retailer has something that fits your vibe. One thing that's truly timeless is a vintage piece that brings personality to a space —...
Telfar to Reveal Secret Bag Collaboration on Friday

Click here to read the full article. GUESS WHO?: Telfar is being very secretive about its next collaboration, which will be revealed Friday. The company sent out a cryptic press release Wednesday explaining the fashion brand would be introducing a four-piece offering with a collaborator whose name it did not name — and firmly declined to reveal. The drop will consist of a blind preorder on Friday, followed by a traditional release in three parts. Each piece of the collaboration will be unveiled individually in advance of each drop date. The release suggested people go to Shop.telfar.net for product descriptions...
Telfar Drops "Lavender" Vegan Leather Goods

Following its recent “Cobalt” release, Telfar is now dropping a restock of yet another coveted colorway first released last year – the “Lavender” capsule – on HBX. Crafted with vegan leather and featuring twill lining, the Telfar Shopping Bags come adorned with the TC logo in the center, available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes fitting for every occasion. The bags feature dual handles and cross-body straps to offer various ways of styling. The Logo Embossed Hat and the Logo Belt are other statement accessories to complete the full leather look.
Telfar Restocks "Cobalt" Shopping Bags and Other Everyday Essentials

Telfar is restocking its “Cobalt” vegan leather goods, following its recent drop of a yellow “Mustard” hue. Like its previous counterparts, the latest range is led by none other than the New York brand’s signature unisex Shopping Bags in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, followed by the Logo Embossed Hat. All items come dressed in the saturated and elegant blue shade and feature the signature TC logo embossed at the front. The Logo Belt of the same colorway adorned with a contrasting silver logo buckle rounds off the capsule.
