Telfar's Latest Shopping Bags Arrive in "Olive"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Psst, we're going to let you in on a little secret: Stylish rain gear that won't ruin your outfit does exist, and it's quietly on sale at Amazon right now. You can shop ankle rain boots and rain jackets in a variety of colors for less than $40 each. Some shades are already sold out in select sizes, so don't wait to get your wardrobe ready for the rainy days ahead — you can thank us later.

SHOPPING ・ 16 DAYS AGO