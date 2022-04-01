ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

One person in the hospital after crash involving motorcycle and another vehicle in McKeesport

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Multiple vehicles involved in Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-vehicle accident in Dayton reportedly sent at least one person to the hospital Saturday morning. According to reports, multiple vehicles were involved in a car accident that hospitalized at least one person at Harshman Road and Brandt Pike in Dayton just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday. No further information has been […]
DAYTON, OH
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mckeesport, PA
Accidents
City
Mckeesport, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police on scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened Monday night at the intersection of Miller Road and Pittman Street. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the crash has claimed the life of motorcycle rider Willie Lindsey. Bryan said Lindsey, 56, was pronounced dead […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS LA

One person dead, four others injured in two-vehicle crash

One person was killed and four others were injured on Sunday when two vehicles crashed head-on in Palmdale.The fatal crash occurred at about 11:25 a.m. at 50th street east, just north of Avenue N. The person who died was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least two people were trapped inside one of the vehicles. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they rushed four other people to a hospital. The condition of those people is not available at this moment. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Hospital#Traffic Accident
Little Apple Post

Kansas man hospitalized after 2-vehicle Riley Co. crash

RILCY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2004 Dodge 1500 driven by Danny Woodworth, 71, Manhattan was involved in a crash with a 2014 Ford Taurus driven by Steven Ensley, 66, of Blue Rapids near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and University Park Road.
WAND TV

One dead after single vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 31-year-old man was killed in a single car crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday, March 12 at 6:36 p.m., the Sangamon County Sheriffs Office responded to the 3100 block of Peoria Road for a single car accident. According to police, a witness told Deputies,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MIX 94.9

One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Todd County

STAPLES -- One person was hurt in a crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 10 near Staples. A semi was going west on Highway 10 while a Suburban was at a stop sign facing south on 305th Avenue. The Suburban entered the highway and the two vehicles collided.
Eyewitness News

One sent to hospital after crash in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was sent to the hospital following a rollover on Route 2 in Marlborough. Officials say the crash happened early Friday morning on route 2 east near Johnson Rd. When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged pickup truck down an embankment. Reports say Life...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
KOLD-TV

At least one seriously injured in wreck involving motorcycle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers are at the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle that caused serious injuries. According to officers, the westbound lanes on East 22nd Street from South Lakeshore Lane are shut down. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
WMBF

HCFR: Medevac takes one to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 917

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries have been reported and one person was taken to the hospital by medevac after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 917 Tuesday night. According to Horry County Fire rescue, lanes of traffic are blocked at Lake Swamp Road in Nichols on Hwy. 917 after a two-vehicle accident.
Daily Voice

Car Crashes Into Post Office In Westchester

Multiple fire departments responded to a Westchester County post office after a car crashed into the building.It happened on Saturday, April 2 in Purchase at the post office located at 3003 Purchase St., officials said.The Purchase Fire Department, Port Chester Fire Department, and Harrison EMS we…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy