AC Milan Recruits NemeN for Fourth Kit Capsule

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan has followed up its recent work with KOCHÉ by launching another fashion-meets-football capsule. Working with Italian label NemeN and PUMA, the football team has unveiled a new fourth jersey alongside a collection of on and off-pitch styles. The jersey features a cut away section of AC...

hypebeast.com

sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
Nike Squeezes Lemon-Lime Flavors Onto The Air Max 95

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been delivering compelling, non-original styles in the first three months of 2022. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready, “Lemon/Lime” theme. At a glance, the running model seems part of the same...
10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
Sneakers to Watch Out For in Canada: Union x Air Jordan 2, Puma x DC, and More | Northern Soles

Warmer weather is just around the corner, which means it’s time to put the winter boots away. In our latest episode of Northern Soles, Toronto Sneakerhead Andy Dang (@certified on Instagram) shares which hot upcoming sneaker drops to look out for. This episode covers the return of a classic and nostalgic sneaker, another colourway of the classic Air Jordan 1, and the most recent collaboration by Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand. Watch the episode of Northern Soles below and keep scrolling to see Andy’s full list of impending hype.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue”

First revealed back in October 2021, the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” has since garnered quite a positive response since a first look at the shoes leaked out earlier in 2022. Simply a “Mid” iteration of the original Air Jordan 13 Low from 1998, this upcoming Retro release fulfills one of those “dream colorway” scenarios that have been discussed for decades, and with a similar construction to the OG Flints, these might just be one of the best Retro colorways of the year.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 Reprises “Fire Red” Colorblocking, But With Navy Blue

Jordan fans can all agree that the best formula for creating new Retro releases is often the simplest one. While there’s a ton of value behind the story-driven concepts like the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” and collaborative projects with the likes of Aleali May and A Ma Maniere, Jordan-heads are very much satisfied by easy color-swaps of originals. This upcoming Air Jordan 4, scheduled for an October 2022 release, achieves just that.
sneakernews.com

Black And Royal Colors Outfit The Nike Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huarache has gone on to become one of Tinker Hatfield’s more ubiquitous designs. A year removed from its special 30th anniversary, the pair continues to be part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the scuba gear-inspired silhouette emerged in a black, royal blue, grey...
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Expands With An Air Force 1 Low

Introduced by way of a Nike Dunk Low, the brand’s “Sun Club” collection is set to include the 40th anniversary-celebrating Nike Air Force 1. Akin to the aforementioned silhouette designed by Peter Moore, the Bruce Kilgore-crafted birthday shoe features a medley of summer-ready colors across its leather, suede and canvas upper. Medial profile swooshes opt for a vibrant blue tone, while counterparts on the opposite sides introduce orange flavor into the mix. Although the Air Force 1 Low‘s multi-color arrangement is refreshing, the pair’s signature details include “NIKE SUN CLUB” text on the tongue label; a hammock graphic on the label’s underside; and a smiling sun image on both shoes’ heels. Underfoot, the made-for-basketball sole units are partly constructed from up-cycled materials, as noted by the swoosh wheel logos on the sock-liners.
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 Is Set to Release In a New ‘Neapolitan’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand will soon release the Air Jordan 3 in a new colorway that’s dressed in hues of a popular ice cream combination. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe in a new makeup resembling Neapolitan ice cream ahead of its purported May release. The Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan” features a predominantly white leather upper that’s combined with dark brown elephant overlay panels at the...
hotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Rocky Releases New Capsule With Mercedes-Benz

A$AP Rocky is one of the biggest artists in the world right now, and while he hasn't released an album since back in 2018, there is no denying that his name carries a lot of weight. The artist is currently making big waves in the fashion world, and whenever he can collaborate with a big brand or entity, he tries to give it his best shot.
sneakernews.com

Nike Shapes The Air Force 1’s Swoosh With Cut-Out Panels

The Nike Sportswear team that focuses on the Air Force 1 is delivering yet another new take on the classic ’82 model for its 40th Anniversary. While these may appear like your standard pair of Forces, with the clean tumbled leather upper construction and solid white outsole, a closer inspection reveals a bit of ingenuity when it comes to forming the famed logo on the model.
hypebeast.com

A$AP Rocky's Latest AWGE x Mercedes-Benz Capsule Is Available Exclusively Through PacSun

Outside of the music box, A$AP Rocky is known to take on a sizable amount of initiatives in the creative and fashion fields, and his latest to be officially unveiled is his AWGE x Mercedes-Benz collection. The Harlem-born rapper has released this new range exclusively through PacSun — the retail chain and brand in which he currently holds the position of Guest Artistic Director.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Shows Up In USA Colors

We are mere weeks away from Opening Day of the 2022 MLB Season and not one of the 162 games will be cancelled after both the owners and the MLBPA came to agreements earlier this month. Nike, the official jersey outfitter of the league, has been slowly inserting more of the sneaker aspect to the diamond, and there’s no better athlete to lead the charge than Ken Griffey Jr., the Hall-Of-Fame slugger that has the best footwear imprint in MLB history.
sneakernews.com

Cream-Colored, Cross-Stitched Panels Land On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

As the Swoosh continues to build out the Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary, the company has outfitted Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design in a mix of high-profile collaborations and solo efforts. For the model’s latest ensemble, the latter category grows by one, as a simple color palette and non-standard cross-stitched panels land on the sneaker.
sneakernews.com

THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Black Toe”

Throughout its 37-year history, the Air Jordan 1 Low has dressed up in dozens of ensembles both rooted in Michael Joran’s legacy and otherwise. For its latest ensemble, Peter Moore’s design has seemingly added a new spin to the high-top’s original “Black Toe” colorway. Clad...
sneakernews.com

Navy-Colored Overlays Land Atop This Nike Dunk Low “Graffiti” For Kids

The Nike Dunk Low currently boasts one of the most expansive catalogs in the brand’s footwear roster. Recently, Peter Moore’s 37-year-old design emerged in a few graffiti-accented styles, seemingly as part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection inspired by street art, culture and sport. Whereas a previously-surfaced pair...
