Meta appears to continue to expand the offerings of its visually-oriented platform, Instagram. A most recent discovery from developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who is known for reverse engineering applications to uncover evidences of new features, has found that Instagram might just be working on adding voice notes to its Story responses. Over the weekend, Paluzzi shared a screenshot of the app to his Twitter account which showcased a new interface feature. In the same message box that users can type to send a response to other people’s stories, there is now a microphone icon that signifies that the app might be making moves towards improving its engagement through voice messaging. The new update appears to come just months after Instagram said it was working on a new grid edit feature.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO