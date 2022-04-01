Mostly sunny, mild Saturday ahead; rain returns Sunday

New Jersey is expected to have a mixed bag of weather this weekend, with some sunshine and also rain.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says that the weekend will see a 50-50 split of sunshine and rain.

Friday night will see mostly clear skies, with overnight lows in the upper-30s.

Saturday will see a few clouds early in the morning, followed by mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs will be around 57 degrees. Clouds are expected to develop by Saturday night. Overnight lows will cool into the mid-30s.

Sunday will see rain for most of the day. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper-50s. The rain is expected to subside by Sunday night, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be around 39 degrees.

The upcoming week is expected to see mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low-60s and upper-50s.