The Ricketts family has vowed never to participate in a European Super League in a wide-ranging eight-point plan for Chelsea’s future should they succeed in their bid to buy the Blues.The Chicago Cubs-owning Ricketts are among the four bidders vying to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, with final submissions due on April 11.Chelsea supporters have voiced concerns over the Ricketts’ candidacy online and staged a small demonstration at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.But bid leaders and siblings Tom and Laura Ricketts have now pledged to protect Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge home, the club’s colours and crest – as well as safeguard the...

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO