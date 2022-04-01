Police Search For Suspect Responsible For 3 Fires In SW OKC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood.
They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club.
The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police.
Investigators say both returned fire.
The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries.
If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
A Pennsylvania pizza shop owner is accused of fatally shooting her longtime partner and hiring a contractor to dig a hole in their driveway, where she planned to bury him and pave over his body. Anna Maria Tolomello, 48, allegedly contacted the contractor three days after the slaying of her...
The largest-scale US mass shooting in more than two years unfolded over the weekend, one of at least nine mass shootings that left eight people dead and more than 60 others hurt as the nation grapples with a rise in gun violence and crime. At a car show in Dumas,...
Panama City Beach Police say they seized enough guns to “arm a small army” over the weekend. Law enforcement officials in Panama City Beach in northwestern Florida – a popular Spring Break destination – announced on Monday that they seized 75 weapons and detained 161 people on Saturday and Sunday, referring to the suspects as “pathetic cowards”. Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said the guns “were taken over a period of two days”. “It could arm a small army. Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles – these are weapons brought to a resort destination. These are weapons brought to a beach,”...
Oklahoma City police said a train collided with a pedestrian Thursday morning. The collision happened around 8 a.m. near North Rockwell Avenue and Melrose Lane. At this time, authorities said they have already cleared the scene. The pedestrian's condition is not yet known. Police said an investigation into the collision...
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide at a convenience store in southwest Oklahoma City. Police confirm it happened at a 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of S. Western Ave. Police say it started as an altercation between two people. One person got into a car and struck the other...
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
If you drive a car, chances are it's gotten dirty to the point of embarrassment at some point, but when visibility starts getting affected, you could get ticketed. According to OPP Central Region, officers stopped a motorist from speeding in a Community Safety Zone on Highway 10 near Caledon, but the vehicle's speed wasn't the only issue.
A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition following a head-on collision on I-40 near Shields Blvd. According to OHP, a drunk driver is responsible for the wrong way collision and was arrested Friday night. According to OHP, Geraldine Azofeifa had too much to drink, when she got behind the wheel...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the Turner Turnpike will be closed for an undisclosed amount of time, meaning detours for drivers going between OKC and Tulsa. Traffic is backed up for miles and Troopers helped drivers get to safety as the scene was active. : OHP: Suspect In Active...
Officials voiced frustrations about the progress of an ongoing investigation into the care and services the 13 Turpin children received after being removed in 2018 from their parents’ “house of horrors,” citing court-mandated confidentiality rules and other obstacles that have prevented them from getting the information they need.
In September of 2021, police were called to an apartment complex in south Oklahoma City regarding an unresponsive baby. The baby was then taken to OU Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead five days after being transported there. In March of 2022, the state's medical examiner office determined the...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed, and at 11 others were injured after a shooting in a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, April, 2nd.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 12:13 a.m. at a trail ride and concert on 5050 Cleveland Road in Dallas.
Officers learned eleven victims were shot, including three juvenile victims who were all transported to an area hospital. One victim is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition.
At the scene, 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.
Police said that a preliminary investigation revealed that at the event, someone fired a gun into the air, then another person fired a gun into the crowd.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the motive and the motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email. Please refer to case number 057740-2022.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
Comments / 0