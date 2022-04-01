Forecast: Scattered storms through the weekend

A STORM bringing heavy rainfall and tornado warnings will batter through southern states today before hammering the east coast with snow this weekend. As Americans welcomed the much-anticipated spring season last weekend, a late winter storm will bring cold and wet weather to several states. Heavy rain and strong winds...
After an active end to March, April looks to start on the same note with yet another round of severe storms possible early next week. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large portion of East, Central, and North Texas for this severe potential with a Monday/Monday Night timeframe. The right combination of ingredients will keep all types of severe weather on the table, from hail to wind and even a few tornadoes.
A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
A widespread storm will track through the central and eastern states during the first half of next week. A severe weather outbreak is increasingly likely in parts of the South. Flooding rain is possible from the South into portions of the Midwest. Snow could fall from the Rockies to the...
Severe storms are forecast Friday, with possible strong tornadoes across the central Gulf Coast states and large hail — over 2 inches — over the Ohio Valley. Nearly 45 million people are at risk of severe weather Friday as thunderstorms move east. This risk spans from the central Gulf Coast, northward to the Ohio Valley and eastward to the Carolina coast.
An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
Strong storms in Central Florida that are expected to last through most of the weekend could disrupt your plans. Periodic showers and storms will begin late Thursday, along with an average high of 91 degrees and windy conditions. Record heat in some locales is possible. Thursday's storm threat is a...
On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
A massive storm system that swept across a dozen states in the South this week is now making its way north. Residents in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are bracing for the worst, as the weather continues to create deadly conditions and leaves a wake of destruction in its path. At...
The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
Tonight, clouds continue to increase as a cold front approaches the region. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Lows will sit in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-15 mph. Rain moves in late tonight and will continue to be scattered into Saturday.
(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! We are seeing clear conditions very early this morning however cloud cover will continue to build throughout the morning. Due to the cloud cover, temperatures are remaining in the mid to lower 40s. After midday today, more heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms will move...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Widespread rain showers will continue overnight. On Tuesday, we'll see occasional rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Look for a high near 61 degrees. On Wednesday, we'll see another chance for rain mixing with snow. The high will be near 44 degrees.
A widespread storm will track from California to the central and eastern states. Severe weather is possible in the Plains and parts of the South. Snow, a wintry mix and wind could impact portions of the nation's northern tier. Another classic springtime storm will spread across the country in the...
