Forecast: Scattered storms through the weekend

After an active end to March, April looks to start on the same note with yet another round of severe storms possible early next week. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large portion of East, Central, and North Texas for this severe potential with a Monday/Monday Night timeframe. The right combination of ingredients will keep all types of severe weather on the table, from hail to wind and even a few tornadoes.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO