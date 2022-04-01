ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Scattered storms through the weekend

By Jason Adams
ABC Action News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms are expected for the next several...

www.abcactionnews.com

KHOU

Severe storms possible early next week

After an active end to March, April looks to start on the same note with yet another round of severe storms possible early next week. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a large portion of East, Central, and North Texas for this severe potential with a Monday/Monday Night timeframe. The right combination of ingredients will keep all types of severe weather on the table, from hail to wind and even a few tornadoes.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
KTAL

Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be heavy rain

Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
WESH

Strong, stormy weather to dampen weekend plans in Central Florida

Strong storms in Central Florida that are expected to last through most of the weekend could disrupt your plans. Periodic showers and storms will begin late Thursday, along with an average high of 91 degrees and windy conditions. Record heat in some locales is possible. Thursday's storm threat is a...
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
WTAJ

Rain moves in tonight, gusty winds and scattered storms for Saturday

Tonight, clouds continue to increase as a cold front approaches the region. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and mild temperatures. Lows will sit in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-15 mph. Rain moves in late tonight and will continue to be scattered into Saturday.
KMBC.com

Scattered rain showers, T-storms for your Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Widespread rain showers will continue overnight. On Tuesday, we'll see occasional rain showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Look for a high near 61 degrees. On Wednesday, we'll see another chance for rain mixing with snow. The high will be near 44 degrees.
