Michigan State

Tonight's Forecast: Decreasing cloud cover

By Reece Cole
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KXuZ_0ewILFdF00

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Cloud cover gradually decreases across West Michigan, becoming mostly clear to partly cloudy by midnight. Clouds return and increase through the early morning hours on Saturday, as the chance for light rain and a wintry mix returns late in the afternoon and evening. It's a short-lived system with precipitation coming to a close overnight Saturday. A few clouds hang around Sunday, with moments of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures push back into the 40s for the weekend! Keep your umbrella and warm layers handy for this upcoming work week! The chance for rain showers and a wintry mix are possible in each day of this upcoming week. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. West wind at 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance for rain and a wintry mix in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of wintry mix and rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

