Deep Dive: Westchester launches scholarship program to help working parents access child care

The Westchester Works Child Care Scholarship Program launched Friday to help working parents get resources to raise their family.

With up to $3 million in grants to award, the Child Care Council Of Westchester says amounts will vary depending on each child's age and the care being requested by parents.

The organization says Westchester residents can spend, on average, $20,000 on child care.

"We know that many employers are having trouble finding employees, and we know that one of the reasons for that is lack of access to childcare. So we think we have some good solutions that will not only help individual families, but also the economy,” says Kathleen Halas, of the Child Care Council Of Westchester.

