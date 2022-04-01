ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Deep Dive: Westchester launches scholarship program to help working parents access child care

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4Ds0_0ewILEkW00

The Westchester Works Child Care Scholarship Program launched Friday to help working parents get resources to raise their family.

With up to $3 million in grants to award, the Child Care Council Of Westchester says amounts will vary depending on each child's age and the care being requested by parents.

MORE: Deep Dive: New York job industry being impacted by child care issues

The organization says Westchester residents can spend, on average, $20,000 on child care.

"We know that many employers are having trouble finding employees, and we know that one of the reasons for that is lack of access to childcare. So we think we have some good solutions that will not only help individual families, but also the economy,” says Kathleen Halas, of the Child Care Council Of Westchester.

For more information about other child care resources, click here.

Comments / 0

News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Westchester County, NY
Society
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Economy#Charity#Deep Dive
Business Insider

To many parents who stopped receiving the advanced child tax credit payments, $250 per month was making all the difference

Since Advanced Child Tax Credit payments stopped in January, some parents struggle to make ends meet. Many parents used payments for their kids' basic needs, and the convenient access to the money was welcomed. A financial therapist says added economic pressure negatively affects parents' and kids' mental health. Read more...
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy