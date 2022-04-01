Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Bath, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski; Wythe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pulaski, west central Floyd, east central Wythe, northeastern Carroll and southwestern Montgomery Counties through 700 PM EDT At 630 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indian Valley, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported pea size hail covering the ground near Woodlawn, Virginia. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Christiansburg Hillsville Indian Valley Patterson Allisonia Willis and Dugspur. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
