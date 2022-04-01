ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Styles Reveals the Identity of the Cute Kid at the Start of ‘As It Was’

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

As Harry Styles ’ legion of fans poured over his new song “As It Was,” the first single from his forthcoming third album, one mystery remained: Who’s the adorable kid at the top of the song?

The youngster opens the tune with the line, “Go on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you.”

The child in question, fans have since learned, is Styles’ 5-year-old goddaughter Ruby Winston, daughter of British filmmaker Ben Winston.

Harry explained it all during a chat with Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay.

“It’s the voice of my goddaughter. She used to try and call me before bedtime every night, and one time it didn’t ring or something, so they sent me that,” he said. “I dug it out when we were in the studio and put it in front of the song for some reason, and I kind of just fell in love with it, so it stuck.”

Styles announced the single on Monday (March 28), just a few days after he gave word that his third studio album, Harry’s House, is on its way . The May 20-slated LP will have 13 tracks, more than either of his past two full-length projects.

Longtime collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson produced the song, which Styles co-wrote.

The former One Direction star kicks off his Love on Tour with a June 11 date at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Billboard
Billboard

612

Followers

884

Posts

215K+

Views

Follow Billboard and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Heidi Klum just shared some full-on steamy PDA with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is a bit of an Instagram icon. From her annual Halloween extravaganza to the time she posted a snap of herself eating pie off her crotch, she very much has fun with her online presence. It's one of the reasons why we love her - her willingness to give us glimpses into her life. Well, her latest pic is no exception, taking to Instagram the model and TV presenter shared a romantic PDA snap with husband Tom Kaulitz and people are obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Roman Kemp
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Justin Bieber
Vogue Magazine

Harry Styles’s New Album Cover Ushers in a Delicate Style Era

Harry Styles is back! Over the past few weeks, eagle-eyed fans have been speculating that the musician, actor, and all-around heartthrob was planning an imminent return, after spotting Styles following a number of mysterious social media accounts titled “You Are Home.” It turns out all the rumors are true. Styles will be releasing his third album, the follow-up to 2019’s critically-acclaimed and Grammy-winning Fine Line, on May 20, titled simply: Harry’s Home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Capital Breakfast#Harrystyles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Are Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale Dating?

We might have a new celeb couple on our hands in Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale, as if living in a world amid Bennifer 2.0, Kourt and Trav, Kim and Pete, and Zoë and Channing is not enough. Aquaman star Jason Momoa was spotted getting quite chummy with Underworld...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Los Angeles

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are red carpet official. The “Stranger Things” star and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, who first confirmed they were dating in November 2021, snuggled up to each other while posing for pictures at the 2022 BAFTA Awards on Sunday. Brown,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

612
Followers
884
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy