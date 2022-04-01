Harry Styles Reveals the Identity of the Cute Kid at the Start of ‘As It Was’

Click here to read the full article.

As Harry Styles ’ legion of fans poured over his new song “As It Was,” the first single from his forthcoming third album, one mystery remained: Who’s the adorable kid at the top of the song?



The youngster opens the tune with the line, “Go on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you.”



The child in question, fans have since learned, is Styles’ 5-year-old goddaughter Ruby Winston, daughter of British filmmaker Ben Winston.

Harry explained it all during a chat with Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay.

“It’s the voice of my goddaughter. She used to try and call me before bedtime every night, and one time it didn’t ring or something, so they sent me that,” he said. “I dug it out when we were in the studio and put it in front of the song for some reason, and I kind of just fell in love with it, so it stuck.”

Styles announced the single on Monday (March 28), just a few days after he gave word that his third studio album, Harry’s House, is on its way . The May 20-slated LP will have 13 tracks, more than either of his past two full-length projects.

Longtime collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson produced the song, which Styles co-wrote.

The former One Direction star kicks off his Love on Tour with a June 11 date at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium.