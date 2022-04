When William Wilson was a college student at the University of Hawaii in 1971, he noticed that the only people who spoke the Hawaiian language were elderly. Wilson became part of a group of activists who helped push for legislation to support Hawaiian language revitalization, part of the broader cultural renaissance. They advocated for legislation that would allow Hawaiian language to be taught in schools, funding for immersion education and national legislation to support language preservation.

