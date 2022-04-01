ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reeds: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Reeds Inc. (REED) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The beverage and candy company posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16.4 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $49.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REED

