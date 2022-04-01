ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Daviess County Re-Marketing Itself Under Slogan “We Are Daviess County”

wuzr.com
 2 days ago

One of Indiana’s fastest growing counties has launched a new unified marketing campaign to better attract new businesses and workforce. In the...

www.wuzr.com

WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County Public Schools offers five-day preschool

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district will offer half-day preschool five days a week at all 12 DCPS elementary schools starting in August 2022, according to a news release from the organization. According to a recent survey sent out to the community by DCPS, the organization decided to go […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Braswell celebrated: She's retiring after 29 years leading Habitat for Humanity in Daviess County

Sitting in a throne chair and wearing a sparkling tiara on her head, longtime Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Executive Director Virginia Braswell was celebrated by community members Saturday for her retirement after 29 years of service to the nonprofit. Friends, family and public officials gathered at the Settle...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County Public Library hosting Civil War event

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Public Library’s Kentucky Room will host an educational event at Yellow Creek Park on April 30. According to the Daviess County Kentucky website, the area surrounding the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village will be turned into a mid-1800s Civil War-era encampment. “People can see what life was like during […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Hazleton and Petersburg Wabash River at Mount Carmel and Vincennes .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the Lower White and Wabash Rivers due to prior rainfall. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Petersburg. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.3 feet, State Road 257 south of Washington began to flood during May 2008 after local rains of more than an inch on very wet soils with Petersburg at 21.3 feet and rising and Shoals at 15.5 feet and rising. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday /9:30 AM CDT Tuesday/ the stage was 22.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday /9:30 AM CDT Tuesday/ was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning and continue falling to 3.5 feet Friday, March 25. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

