Daviess County Re-Marketing Itself Under Slogan “We Are Daviess County”

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Hazleton and Petersburg Wabash River at Mount Carmel and Vincennes .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the Lower White and Wabash Rivers due to prior rainfall. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes. The crest on the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end late Friday into early Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Petersburg. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.3 feet, State Road 257 south of Washington began to flood during May 2008 after local rains of more than an inch on very wet soils with Petersburg at 21.3 feet and rising and Shoals at 15.5 feet and rising. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday /9:30 AM CDT Tuesday/ the stage was 22.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday /9:30 AM CDT Tuesday/ was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning and continue falling to 3.5 feet Friday, March 25. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 19 DAYS AGO